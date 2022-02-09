MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 36-year-old Brent Thomas Chavers and 29-year-old Dondurius Oshay Scott were sentenced in federal court in separate cases involving Possession of Firearms and Drugs.

Chavers was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. On October 18, 2021, Chavers pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The charges stem from two separate incidents involving Chavers.

The first incident occurred on October 3, 2019, when an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy stopped Chavers’ vehicle for a traffic violation. When deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a shotgun in the backseat in plain view. Chavers admitted to the deputy that was a previously convicted felon, and he was placed under arrest. After deputies searched the vehicle, they found a bag in the front seat containing methamphetamine.

The second incident occurred on January 5, 2021, when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Chavers for operating a four-wheeler in the wrong traffic lane. Deputies conducted a pat search and discovered methamphetamine in a clear plastic baggie in his waistband.

Chavers admitted that he had been driving around attempting to sell narcotics and was returning home. Deputies transported Chavers to his residence and he gave authorities consent to search his residence. According to deputies, they discovered methamphetamine inside of a safe in Chavers’ bedroom, as well as other narcotics packaged for sale.

In a separate and unrelated case, Scott was sentenced to serve 8 years and six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. On July 11, 2018, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Scott.

Deputies observed a loaded pistol magazine on the front passenger seat and a pistol on the ground near the front driver’s side tire. Scott has a prior felony conviction for Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder in 2015.