Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reinstates COVID-19 safety precautions for city buildings

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)-Recently cities like Monroe have decided to reinstate their Covid-19 protocols in city buildings. residents say they have mixed feelings about wearing mask

According to the CDC COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Cities in Louisiana such as Grambling and Monroe are once again implementing mask mandates in order to protect their residents. Other cities in Louisiana such as Bastrop, Oak Grove, and Sterlington have yet to set mask mandates for their residents. Sterlington resident and covid-19 survivor Ann lambert says that although she’s had COVID-19 residents shouldn’t be forced to wear mask.

Ann Lambert Sterlington Resident “I’ve had the shot and I’ve had the COVID-19, but uh I don’t think that we should be made to wear a mask that’s just me.”



Every resident doesn’t feel this way. Sterlington resident Thomas Ellestad says he wears a mask to keep himself and others safe.

Thomas Ellestad “It’s not only to protect me, but it’s to protect other people, I mean I’ve been vaccinated, but there’s a lot of people out there that haven’t and won’t be.so let’s make it where everybody takes their fair share of what’s going on around here”

We will keep you updated with mask mandates in Northeast Louisiana.