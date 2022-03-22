MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, around 4 AM, Monroe Police was dispatched to a local vacant hotel on the 2000 block of Louisville Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived to the scene, they made contact with security personnel and began searching the property.

Kyle Thomas Holcomb

According to officers, they located 29-year-old Kyle Thomas Holcomb sleeping in the hotel’s presidential suite and discovered smoke in the room and a small fire in the floor. Holcomb advised officers that he entered the building by climbing in a broken window and that he started the fire.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Holcomb was charged with Simple Burglary, Simple Arson, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.