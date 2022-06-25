MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road. This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Prentice Starr, Jr.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger, driven by Starr Jr., was traveling north on LA Hwy 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on LA Hwy 139. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai.

Starr Jr., who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner. The driver of the Hyundai, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana.

Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.