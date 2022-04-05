MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Selman Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that 24-year-old Bobby Ray Bass Jr. forced entry into the residence and harmed his live-in girlfriend.

Bobby Ray Bass, Jr.

The victim attempted to stop Bass’ advances into the residence, but she was forced into a rear bedroom. Once the victim and Bass entered the bedroom, Bass produced a handgun and fired gunshots at another individual in the residence who was laying in bed with a 6-month-old juvenile.

According to the victim, the victim was standing in between Bass and the other individual when Bass fired the gunshots towards them. Bass then allegedly continued into the bedroom and struck the other person on the side of their head while laying in bed.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Bass was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Home Invasion, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Aggravated Battery.