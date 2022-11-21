DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Fast Stop, located on the 500th block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive, in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities observed 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly screaming and yelling profanity words toward customers and employees.

According to the report, Hamilton was advised that he was under arrest. Nevertheless, Hamilton refused to enter the back seat of the unit and pulled away from the officers multiple times. Reports also say that Hamilton allegedly spat on the officer’s facial and ear area after finally entering the patrol unit.

Officers advised Hamilton of his rights, and he refused to answer any questions. Hamilton was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center. Upon arrival, reports say that Hamilton allegedly kicked another officer in his leg.

Hamilton was charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace, one count of Resisting an Officer, and two counts of Battery of a Police Officer.