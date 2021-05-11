Monroe man facing Attempted Second Degree Murder charge

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- On Monday, May 10, the Monroe Police Department responded to shots fired on the 200 block of Pargoud Drive in Monroe.

According to arrest reports, 21-year-old Mason Stewart had battered the mother of his child.

The mother of Stewart’s child’s boyfriend was present during the altercation and attempted to stop Stewart from hitting her. That’s when Stewart fired one single round into the victim’s torso.

The victim was transferred to Oschener Hospital where he was treated for his gunshot wound.

Several witnesses testified to seeing Stewart physically harm his child’s mother and shoot her boyfriend.

Stewart has been booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.