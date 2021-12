MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 7 AM, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to an accident involving a Union Pacific train striking an ATV on the track just north of Stubbs-Vinson Road in Monroe. The operator and sole rider of the ATV, Bryan Scott Abecrombie, was found dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal accident is underway.