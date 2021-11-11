Monroe man behind bars after reaching for a firearm during traffic stop

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies observed a gray Chrysler 300 traveling on Burg Jones Lane committing multiple traffic violations. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 36-year-old Randy D. Whitley.

According to deputies, they noticed a firearm partially under a hat on the front passenger seat while speaking to Whitley. Deputies also detected a strong marijuana odor.

Once deputies asked Whitley to exit his vehicle, Whitley began reaching towards the firearm with his right hand. Deputies managed to remove Whitley from the car and placed him in handcuffs.

After receiving consent from Whitley to search the vehicle, deputies located 11 individual wrapped bags of marijuana that totaled to 40 grams, a package of THC edibles, and a grinder containing marijuana residue. Although Whitley claimed ownership of the firearm, he denied ownership of the marijuana, grinder, and THC edibles.

Whitley was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: