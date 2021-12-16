Monroe man arrested, throws handgun over fence during pursuit

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Monroe Police patrolled the Kingsway Apartments in reference to recent shootings and after receiving an anonymous tip stating that males wearing read were hanging out in the apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers observed several males sitting in a white Honda Pilot.

Once officers attempted to make contact with the males, they began to flee on foot. One of the males, 18-year-old Authur D. Hollins, was seen throwing a handgun over the apartment fence.

The handgun was recovered by officers and identified as a Glock 19. Hollins was placed under arrest and admitted that he thrown a gun over a fence. According to Hollins, he purchased the gun “off the street” for approximately $300.

Hollins was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Resisting an Officer and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.