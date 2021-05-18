Monroe man arrested for Terrorizing

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 17, 2021, the Monroe Police Department received information from concerned citizens who advised that 19-year-old Terraus Mays was going live on Facebook making threats to unknown people in the “AQ” area of Monroe.

According to the arrest report, the concerned citizen provided a posted video to the Monroe Police Department. On the video, officers observed Mays, “YGM PEARR” on Facebook, riding in a vehicle advising that he was going to kill several people in the “AQ” community.

Officers also heard a woman in the background of the video telling Mays the police will be notified of his behavior.

Mays was then heard saying that he will shoot it out with the police if they come. After making that statement, Mays then brandished a tan .223 AR 15 style pistol which possessed a black 30 round magazine attached to it.

Mays then gets out of the vehicle in the parking lot of the Bernstein Park Zoo, carrying the aforementioned firearm. He then advises his viewers that he was going to “AQ” if anyone wanted to kill him.

Officers located Mays at the corner of Standifer Avenue and Alabama Street. Mays was taken into custody for questioning and told officers that everybody in “AQ” was trying to kill him but refused to give any specific names.

During the investigation, officers located the handgun that Mays was flashing in the live video just north of the 800 block of Standifer Avenue. The firearm was loaded at the time of the incident.

Mays was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for Terrorizing.