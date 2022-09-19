Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of September 19, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a sexual battery investigation. Once police arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim who advised them that 49-year-old Kelvin Henry allegedly grabbed her buttocks and breast in an attempt to have sexual intercourse with her.

According to the victim, she told Henry to stop touching her numerous times; however, he did not stop. The victim then entered her residence to get away from Henry and contacted Monroe Police.

Officers questioned Henry about the alleged incident and he mentioned that he did not touch the victim and only talked to her. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.