Monroe man arrested for gun and drug charges after a short pursuit with police

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Monroe Police patrolled the Parkview Apartments when they discovered several males hanging out in front of an apartment building. When officers approached the males, two of them began walking away.

One of the men was identified as 40-year-old McArthur J. Higgins. Higgins attempted to run away from the officers, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

According to officers, Higgins possessed a stolen Smith & Wesson under his jacket. Higgins initially advised that the firearm was his but after finding out the gun was reported stolen, he refused to talk to officers and requested an attorney.

Higgins was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Upon arrival, deputies discovered three Ecstasy pills and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in Higgins’ possession. He was charged for the following offenses: