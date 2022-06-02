MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6:33 PM, Monroe Police observed a red Dodge Charger doing a burnout at the intersection of South 2nd Street and Plum Street. Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Winnsboro Road.

Edgar Coleman

As officers approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle, they made contact with 19-year-old Edgar Latron Lewis Coleman. According to deputies, they asked Coleman to provide his information and noticed oxycodone pills in the middle console of the vehicle.

Coleman was asked to step out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs. Once Officers began to search Coleman, he began to physically resist and officers pushed Coleman into the patrol unit.

Authorities located $1,600 in both of Coleman’s front pockets and located the oxycodone. According to Coleman, he was not aware of the narcotics in the vehicle and suggested that the oxycodone belonged to someone else.

Coleman was placed under arrest. While officers were transporting him to the Ouachita Correctional Center, he allegedly told police multiple times “next time I see you, I got something for you.”

He was charged with two counts of Resisting an Officer, Threatening a Public Official, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Careless Operation. As of June 2, 2022, Coleman has been released from jail.