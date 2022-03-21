MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 200 block of South Pointe Avenue in reference to a prowler. Upon arrival, officers observed a Black male riding a bicycle towards Wilson Street.

Bennie Ray Ford, Jr.

According to officers, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the individual continued traveling north. The individual then crashed into a ditch and ran a short distance before being apprehended by officers.

Officers identified the person as 39-year-old Bennie Ray Ford Jr. Officers placed Ford in handcuffs and searched him. During their search, officers found the following items:

Two baggies containing approximately 26 grams of suspected marijuana

A baggie containing approximately 50 ecstasy tablets

A baggie containing methamphetamine

A bottle containing approximately 20 pieces of crack cocaine

Ford was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Driving on Right Side of Road, and Procedure on Approach of an Authorized Emergency Vehicle.