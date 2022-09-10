Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female.

Police discovered in their investigation that the female enticed the victim to come to the apartment complex to be robbed by her boyfriend, then 20-year-old Tommy Dawayne McFarland. According to the female, McFarland allegedly shot the victim in a attempted robbery at her residence.

Over two years, authorities searched for McFarland until he was placed under arrest on Friday, September 9, 2022. McFarland was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

His bond was set at $400,000.