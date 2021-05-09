Monroe man arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before midnight on Thursday May 6th, Monroe Police officers were dispatched to a home in Monroe regarding a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived and began speaking with the complainant, they observed a man identified as 36 year old Antonio Marshall watching the encounter from the doorway.

As the officers began approaching the residence, they asked Marshall to exit and speak with them, and he promptly shut and locked the front door, and barricaded himself in the home for approximately one hour

While officers attempted to make contact with Marshall, the complainant advised that he and his brother were engaged in a verbal argument which led to Marshall threatening to slap their mother. During the argument, their mother began exiting the residence, with Antonio following her.

When the complainant followed them outside moments later, he saw his mother getting up from the ground with her shirt ripped at the neck. When he asked Antonio about the altercation, the complainant was then struck by a cane in the shoulder.

Eventually Marshall surrendered and stated that he did not hit anyone, claiming that his brother was lying, and claimed that their mother would back his story up.

Marshall was transported to OCC and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense, and Resisting an Officer.