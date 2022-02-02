MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 24, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a robbery complaint. Upon their arrival to the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated they were beaten and robbed of approximately $2,000.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and discovered he suffered from a broken jaw and a separated shoulder. Video footage of the incident was obtained and verified the victim’s story of being beaten and robbed.

Officers identified the suspect to be 38-year-old Kevin L. Woodard. A picture of Woodard was released to the public, which resulted in Woodard turning himself into the Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

He admitted to being the person involved in the robbery, but he denied taking any money from the victim. Woodard was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Robbery.