MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Monroe Police conducted a narcotics search warrant at the residence on the 300 block of North 23rd Street. Upon arrival, they made contact with 46-year-old Dewayne A. Major and located the following items inside of the residence:

A pill bottle containing Xanax and tramadol

A large amount of marijuana

Suspect crack cocaine on a plate

Several ecstasy pills

9 hydrocodone and one tramadol inside a pill bottle

Digital scales covered in marijuana residue

A vacuumed sealed bag with marijuana residue

A Taurus 9mm handgun

A Canik TP9mm

A large amount of cash

Major was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with six counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted Felony, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.