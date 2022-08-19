Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Nelson Road on January 1, 2022, in reference to an investigation. According to deputies, the complainant advised when they arrived home, their daughter showed them messages she received from a friend who mentioned they were sexually battered and afraid.

In the messages, the victim advised the complainant’s daughter that the victim’s father, then 39-year-old Charles Kent Brown, allegedly slapped the victim on her buttocks and pinched her breast. The complainant also stated when they were driving home that night they observed Brown allegedly fondling the victim’s breast in the middle of the yard at Brown’s residence.

Deputies then arrived at the residence and made contact with the victim who appeared to be emotional and upset. According to the victim, Brown was intoxicated and wanted her to call his friends to talk trash to them.

When the victim refused to call the individuals, Brown allegedly pinched her breast. The victim also mentioned that Brown slaps her buttocks when he drinks. She also advised deputies that he also touches her inner and upper thigh when drinks.

Deputies were able to get video surveillance of the incident and discovered that Brown was extremely intoxicated and fondling the victim’s breast. The surveillance correlated with the victim’s testimony.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.