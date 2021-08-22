Monroe man arrested after assaulting family and friends

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested for several charges including driving his truck into his parent’s home and harming his live in girlfriend.

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Swartz Fairbanks Road where they were notified that an intoxicated man was out of rage and drove his truck into his parents’ home.

According to the arrest report, 36-year-old James Clifton Ramsey struck his mother with his vehicle as he entered the residence. She sustained an open compound fracture to her right leg and suffered significant blood loss.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies observed Ramsey discharging a pistol into the air.

Ramsey was placed under arrest and chose to not make a statement on the incident.

Despite Ramsey not making a statement, witnesses of the incident had a lot to say about what took place. According to witnesses, Ramsey had battered several people at the residence including his live in girlfriend.

After assaulting his two friends who were visiting him, Ramsey shoved his girlfriend to the floor and slapped her. Also, Ramsey grabbed a shotgun which led his girlfriend to leave the residence with his daughter in fear that he might harm them.

He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments, Negligent Injuring, and two counts of Simple Battery.

Ramsey was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.