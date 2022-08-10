Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone.

According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the agent to meet her on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. in Monroe, La. The undercover agent then arrived at the location and a white Nissan Altima arrived a short time later.

Thomas then exited the vehicle and made contact with the agent. The agent then gave Thomas $40 for the narcotics and Thomas allegedly gave the agent Oxycodone.

Once Thomas left the scene, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thomas’ car on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon coming to a stop, deputies made contact with Thomas and the driver, 53-year-old John Kelly Spires.

Authorities placed Thomas and Spires in handcuffs and searched them. As deputies searched Thomas and Spires, they located the money the undercover agent gave to Thomas.

During questioning, Thomas admitted to authorities that she sold the narcotics to the undercover agent; however, Spires denied any knowledge of Thomas selling the narcotics. Spires also allegedly advised deputies that the narcotics were fake and he thought Thomas was turning a “trick” for money.

Spires and Thomas were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. They were charged with Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Their bonds were set at $15,000 each.