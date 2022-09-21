MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence.

According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and made several callouts for Ford and other occupants to exit the residence. Authorities made contact with Ford and 25-year-old Joseph Demetrius Jones, placing them in handcuffs.

As officers went on to search the home, they discovered the following items:

2,020 Ecstasy pills

PCP

Crack Cocaine

Cocaine

200 Xanax tablets

Marijuana

100 M 30 Fentanyl pills

Suboxone strips

SCCY 9mm handgun

According to authorities, all of the items were located in Ford’s bedroom. Surprisingly, occupants at the residence began clapping and thanked authorities for intervening in Ford’s alleged narcotics distribution during the arrest.

Jones advised officers that he provided Ford security while he sold narcotics. According to Jones, he allowed Ford to live and sell narcotics at his residence under the agreement that Ford would pay his rent and utility bills.

Ford was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Attempt and Conspiracy, 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond was set at $75,000.

Jones was also arrested and charged with 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Attempt and Conspiracy.