All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm.

According to witnesses, the suspect allegedly waved the firearm around and stated, “I’m going to come back and blow this motherf****r up” as a group of approximately 15 people were in the street. Authorities also learned that children were present at the time of the alleged threat.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that the suspect fled the scene, turning onto Riverbend Avenue. Authorities then observed the suspect’s vehicle on Browning Avenue and initiated a traffic stop.

Once police made contact with the suspect, he was identified as 29-year-old Demartavis Kortez Baker. Baker was then placed in handcuffs and advised authorities that he never possessed a firearm.

Officers then observed a bag containing marijuana and a silver pistol pellet gun in the vehicle. Authorities also located cocaine in Baker’s coin pocket.

He was arrested and charged with Terrorizing and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.