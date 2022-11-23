DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized.

Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard box with alcoholic beverages. Police learned that Bradley has been arrested approximately six times for allegedly burglarizing Choice Brands, Inc. on Powell Avenue.

According to police, Bradley admitted to entering the fenced-in compound at Choice Brands, removing alcoholic beverages without consent. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business and Theft.