Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women who were walking and trying to entice them to enter his vehicle on multiple occasions.

All of the victims advised officers that Duchense pulled his vehicle beside them in the early morning hours, asking them where the City Hall was located. On one occasion, he allegedly told the victim that he would give them $100 to “get in the passenger seat.”

According to the victims, they feared he would kidnap them or commit sexual assault due to his body language and demeanor. Duchense was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with four counts of Disturbing the Peace and Stalking.