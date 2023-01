All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 12, 2023, the Monroe Police Department began investigating a false complaint of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Terrorizing has been obtained for Curtis Lee Lewis.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lewis, the Monroe Police encourage the public to contact them at 318-329-2600.