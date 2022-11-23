Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.

According to deputies, the victims advised them that Swan began striking one of the victims during the incident as the victim screamed “call 9-1-1”. Swan then allegedly ran towards the other victim as they were attempting to call authorities, striking the victim in the head as the victim fell to the floor.

Swan then took the phone and returned it to the other victim to assault them. During the altercation, Swan and one of the victims struggled over a handgun. Swan then overpowered the victim with the gun and reportedly left the premises.

According to the victims, Swan was in a rage prior to the incident. On November 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they arrested Swan and transported him to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Simple Robbery, Interfering with Emergency Communications, and two counts of Simple Battery. His bond was set at $80,000.