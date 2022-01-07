Monroe Life Share Blood Center hosting blood drives to save 8 year old’s life

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–One local family is seeking help from the community in order to save their son’s life. The Monroe Life Share Blood Center is hosting multiple blood drives for Noah Klink. The blood center will also donate 15 dollars per donor to Noah’s family. As the blood center attempts to help Noah, Noah is preparing himself for surgery. Life share account manager Melissa Young says Noah and health is doing what he can to defeat cancer.



Melissa Young, “Noah Klink is an 8-year-old third grader at Swartz Upper elementary school. Back in November he got sick with what his mom thought was a stomach virus, she took him to the hospital, and they diagnosed him with a rare form of liver cancer and sent him to St. Jude in Memphis. He is undergoing chemo, radiation and he is scheduled to have surgery on January 21st for the tumor removal.”



While Noah and his family prepare for his surgery the Blood Share Center is asking for your help in Noah’s fight against cancer. Blood Share regional director Brandon Baker encourages the community to support their efforts.



Brandon Baker, regional director Blood share ,”We’re asking anyone who is willing and able to come out to please do so and donate some blood on Noah’s behalf , so we can make sure that we’re taking care of Noah the best way that we can as well as make sure that our community has the blood products that they need.”



The blood drive will take place at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Laird Weems Center on Saturday January 8th from 11am until 3pm.





