MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The program is working to align disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, with opportunities to work with the city.

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and is intended to offer disadvantaged businesses a boost when competing for transportation-related projects. A DBE is a minority- or woman-owned business that registers with the DOTD after meeting specific requirements.

“So the DBE program was designed for disadvantaged business enterprises those include those owned by minorities, women, and veterans as well. The DBE program that we have here in the city is engaged or designed to to help engage those disadvantaged businesses into doing business with the city”, said Michelli Martin, Communications Director for the city of Monroe.

Mayor Friday Ellis and Kelly agreed to continue seminars once a quarter to help prepare businesses to do business with the city. The next seminar will be held sometime in September the exact date is yet to be determined.

The seminars offer business owners information on bidding, bid matching, solicitation assistance, subcontracting opportunities, and DBE registration and certification.