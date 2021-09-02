Monroe hospitals receive evacuated patients due to Ida

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida Louisiana hospital patients are relocating to surrounding hospitals. According to St. Francis Medical Center president Kristin Wolkart St. Francis currently has four evacuee patients. The LSU Ochsner Health Center also has at least four evacuee patients. President of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello says Glenwood will continue to accept transfers from hospitals throughout all of Louisiana.



Paramount Healthcare Consultants is accepting nursing home evacuees from New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Health is attempting to place eight hundred plus nursing home residents to immediate safety.



We will keep you updated with this story on air and online as more information becomes available.