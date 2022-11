MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).