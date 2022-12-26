DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, leaving driver two with injuries.

According to reports, Meaux allegedly fled by foot back to his residence after the crash. Reports say authorities obtained a description of Meaux and contacted a person that matched the description. Reports say that Meaux allegedly identified himself and was taken back to the crash scene. According to reports, Meaux told the officer that he was only a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Trooper says he noticed impairment in Meaux, prompting Meaux to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (STFST). However, reports say Meaux performed poorly during the test. Meaux was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and advised of his rights concerning Chemical Tests for Intoxication. He allegeHowever, reports say he refused to take the intoxilyzer test.

Authorities later learned that Meaux had a suspended Class E license, and the vehicle did not have insurance. Meaux also has a DUI warrant filed, with results still pending.

Meaux was booked for the following charges: