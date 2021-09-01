Monroe firemen travel to assist in search and rescue efforts due to hurricane IDA

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida several organizations are putting forth an effort to help those in need. The Monroe Fire department is placing firemen in positions to help those who need it most.

Monroe Fire’s Urban Search and Rescue division has been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts due to hurricane Ida. Monroe fire’s administrative assistant Chief Bronson Moss says the division is no stranger to natural disasters.



Chief Bronson Moss fire chief administrative assistant, “They’re specially trained in water rescue, rope rescue, confined space rescue, trench rescue, they’re involved in a lot of different disciplines in the rescue world, and so they are frequently called out to major disasters.”

The division has completed multiple searches in the state, and they have even more searches to complete.

Chief Bronson Moss, “They have done water rescues in Laplace, Louisiana, they’ve done grid searches of homes in Homer Louisiana. They’re currently in Raceland, Louisiana doing grid searches and later either today or tomorrow they should be moving to Grand Isle, Louisiana where they’ll be conducting some grid searches down there as well.”

We attempted to speak to those on the frontlines, but due to bad cellular service we were not able to make contact. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.