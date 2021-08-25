Monroe firefighter named State Firefighter of the Year

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Bronson Moss of the Monroe Fire Department was recognized as the State Firefighter of the Year on Tuesday, August 24. Moss has served in the fire and emergency medical services for over 29 years, with 20 of those years at the Monroe Fire Department.

Bronson Moss

Moss has held various positions and has received many different awards with the Monroe Fire Department over the years.

Moss also served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 12 years and is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserve at the rank of Master Sergeant.