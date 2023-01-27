MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Sherrouse Street in Monroe. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the fire department determined that the fire started at the front of the building.

Monroe Fire Department says that employees and customers were in the building when the fire started. They were all able to evacuate the building unharmed.

We will be sure to keep you updated as we receive more information.



