Monroe Fire department responds to car fire on Harrison street

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)The Monroe Fire department recently extinguished a car that went up into flames on Harrison street in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Fire Department the owner of the vehicle recently had work done on the car. The owner attempted to start the car and shortly after the car was on fire.



Investigators say that the owner of the car was able to escape the fire without suffering critical injuries. There were also three people in the home next to the vehicle when the fire was set. Investigators say that they escaped the house through the back door, and they were not harmed by the fire.

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.