Monroe Fire Department needs assistance locating arson suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department needs assistance in identifying an arson suspect who set two dumpsters located behind 2301 Louisville Avenue on Saturday, December 25, 2021. The dumpsters were near the Twin City Shopping Plaza.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Monroe Fire responded to fires set behind the 2500 block of Newcombe Street and the 1000 block of North 19th Street. Investigators have reason to believe these fires may connected.

If anyone with information concerning the fires or who can identify the suspect in the photos, contact the Monroe Fire Department at 318-329-2490 or Crimestoppers of North Delta.