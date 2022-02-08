MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Monroe Fire Department is currently in the process of selecting applicants for anyone wishing to become a firefighter.

The Monroe fire department held physical ability evaluations on Tuesday February 8th for anyone interested in becoming a firefighter. Physical ability evaluations are open to anyone who is 35 years old or younger and has an active passing firefighter civil service exam score. The Monroe Fire Department will be conducting another round of physical ability evaluations in the next two weeks.

If you’re interested in working for the MFD please contact Anthony Q Scott, training officer for the Monroe Fire Department at 318-329-2877 or email him at anthony.scott@ci.monroe.la.us