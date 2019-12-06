Monroe felon sentenced to ten years in federal prison

Monroe, La. (12/06/19)— In a press release issued by United States Attorney David C. Joseph, Stanley Charleston, age 55, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 3, 2019, by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty to ten years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Charleston pleaded guilty to this charge on September 4, 2019.

According to court documents, on August 17, 2017, officers of the Monroe Police Department executed a court authorized search warrant at Charleston’s home and found a Ruger, Model SR9, 9mm pistol, loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Charleston is a convicted felon, having pleaded guilty to unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling on December 8, 2005.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) along with the Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper as the prosecutor.

