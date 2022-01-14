Monroe Federation of Teachers requesting students to learn virtually

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–A handful of schools in the Arklamiss are temporarily teaching their students virtually. President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers Sandie Lollie, says school aren’t safe for students or teacher.



The Monroe Federation of Teachers is asking Monroe City Schools to briefly resort to virtual learning. The federation says that they believe the school should teach virtually and form a plan for both students and teachers to attend school safely



Sandie Lollie,” It’s better that you stay at home are air on the side of caution, than it is to come to school and infect a larger population. There needs to be some provisions for our employees, and for our students and parents. I would like to see a week for them to strategize, get a committee together and figure out what is going to be the best option of safety for our kids ,and in doing so you need to teach virtually”



Monroe City School Board superintendent Brent Vidrine, says that the number of COVID-19 cases within the school district is declining and that there is no need to send students home for virtual learning.



At this time students attending Monroe City Schools will continue to attend class in person until further notice.