MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s landmark lawsuit against President Joe Biden and numerous high-ranking officials across multiple federal agencies will have a major court hearing on Friday morning at the United States Court House in Monroe.

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill and Missouri Solicitor General Josh Divine are leading a legal team on behalf of the states and five private plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit in May 2022. The evidence uncovered a vast and sprawling government censorship enterprise.

We really have alleged one of the biggest violations of the first amendment in the history of this country. It’s not unusual that we should be able to depose half a dozen or more witness from the government, we have at this point greater than 20,000 documents stating what’s going on here. Josh divine, Missouri Solicitor General

The case also demonstrates that these government officials are colluding with and pressuring social media giants to suppress disfavored speech by thousands if not millions of Americans, in clear violation of the first amendment. However, the Department of Homeland Security argues its conduct was lawful and doing its job to protect the public from misinformation.

I didn’t see anything in there that really disclaimed an intent to avoid first amendment problems not a single one.

Liz Murrill, Louisiana Solicitor General

No decision was made in the case today, but we will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.