MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) On Saturday July ninth the Stewart family held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new computer lab.

At the Emily Parker Robinson Community Center. The family is naming the computer lab after their family member SGT. Edward Stewart who was killed in the Vietnam War. Computer lab coordinator Ronald Stewart says he hopes residents utilize the lab to benefit their future.

Ronald Stewart, “I hope that this computer lab is used very well, it was birthed with the idea of giving back to the community and i hope that people can really utilize it for routine business as well as learning how to use the computer because many households in this community don’t have computers in them.”

The community center is open Monday through Friday from eight am until eight pm and Saturday from eleven until seven thirty p.m.