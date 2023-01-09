All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a noise coming from inside the establishment and they saw 37-year-old Raymond Williams and 26-year-old Donald R. Sloan inside the gas station. Williams and Sloan were ordered to exit the building; however, Sloan attempted to flee the scene.

After a brief chase and struggle, Sloan was placed in handcuffs. According to authorities, they made contact with Williams and he allegedly possessed a backpack that contained bottles of liquor and various cigarette packs.

The duo was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Sloan was charged with Simple Burglary and Resisting a Police Officer with Violence. Williams was charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.