All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, Inc.

According to deputies, a White male removed bags from the donation bin and attempted to load the bags in the vehicle. Authorities went on to approach the SUV and demanded that the driver, 27-year-old Nicholas D. Dear, and the passenger, 48-year-old Jason J. McClure, exit the vehicle.

While speaking to the duo, deputies observed a small plastic bag containing cocaine on the ground near Dear. They also noticed a small piece of cellophane containing methamphetamine on the ground near McClure. Authorities were then given consent to search the vehicle and located a meth pipe in a duffle bag that allegedly belonged to Dear.

According to Dear, the pipe did not belong to him. Dear and McClure were place under arrest.

Dear was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McClure was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.