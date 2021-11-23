Monroe DJs provide Gumbo and blankets to those in need

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–As Thanksgiving approaches organizations and businesses are looking to help those in need. Two local DJs have taken initiative to give back in a major way.



Monroe DJ’s “DJ “Make a Move” and “DJ Reno” are supplying those in need with gumbo and blankets for cold winter and fall nights. Sponsors and volunteers of all ages joined the DJs in order to serve food and pass out blankets. This is the first time the two have come together to host this event in the city. Jeremy Powell says he could never fail to notice those that are less fortunate in his community.

Jeremy Powell, “We know it’s going to be a cold winter, so we want to make sure that the less fortunate or homeless have blankets. People talk about missions and going out of the country to serve, but I feel like we have to serve in Ouachita Parish first before we can go to other places and serve, we can’t forget about the people that’s around here, we can’t overlook them, and I just want them to know that they’re not forgotten and that we gone take care of them if we can.”

Monroe DJ Clifton Rigmaiden encourages everyone to give back during the holiday season



Clifton Rigmaiden, “if you’re going to give, give with your heart. Don’t give and worry about other obstacles. Give with your heart and say a prayer about it. Once they get it, it might change their life, it might help the next person, but just give. It’s our time to give and look out for each other.”



The DJs say that they are planning to donate leftover blankets and food to the Salvation Army.