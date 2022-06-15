MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the months of June and July, the Monroe City Schools will offer free Summer breakfast and lunch for anyone 18 years old and under. Breakfast will last from 7 AM to 8 AM and lunch will last from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The free meals will be located at the following places:

Barkdull Faulk: June 1 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Berg Jones: June 6 -July 14; Monday -Thursday

Carroll Jr. High: June 6- July 14; Monday -Thursday

Carver Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Clara Hall Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Cypress Point Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Jefferson Upper Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

J.S. Clark Magnet: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Lexington Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Madison J. Foster Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Minnie Ruffin Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

Roy N. Shelling Elementary: June 1 – July 14; Monday – Thursday

Sallie Humble Elementary: June 6 – June 30; Monday – Thursday

For more information, visit www.mcschools.net and/or call 318-325-0601.