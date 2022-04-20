MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday April 19, 2022, Monroe City Schools held a board of education meeting where they discussed improvements for two local high schools and other agenda items.

A presentation from The Louisiana Association of Superintendents and Schools was on the agenda. It awarded Monroe City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Vidrine with the Region 8 Superintendent of the Year Award.

“It’s very rewarding, that we come to work every day and work hard for our students,” Dr. Vidrine said. “I’m very appreciative of my colleagues for recognizing that. They all do a great job.”

Board members shared information about renovations to Carroll High School and Neville High School band and multi-purpose facilities.

Land 3 Architect is responsible for the Carroll High School band and multi-purpose facility renovations.

Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods attended the meeting along with her fellow Carroll High School alumna Bernadine Adams. Recently the Carroll High School Alumni Association and the Thomas and Joyce Morehead Foundation partnered to present what they said are needed facility improvements to the Carroll High School campus.

Woods said that she the new band improvements would flow with previous campus renovation plans.

Adams represented the Carroll High School Alumni association and thanked the board for its cooperation about the campus renovation plans.

TBA Studio is responsible for the Neville High School band, choir, orchestra and multi-purpose facility renovations.

Dr. Vidrine said he was excited about the renovations and the positive impact it will have on students.

Board members approved the new redistricting map, something that Dr. Vidrine said happens every 10 years, and relates to how board members vote.

President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School Employees and Vice President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Sandie Lollie, also gave a presentation about the need for teacher and school support staff pay raises and increasing the minimum wage. According to Lollie, Monroe City Schools district is the highest paying region in Northeast Louisiana. The board members gave a motion about the consent agenda presentation on pay raises for teachers and school support staff, which all board members were in favor of.

The next Monroe City Schools board of education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. To watch the meeting visit the Monroe City Schools YouTube page here.