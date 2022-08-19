MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City School Board’s curriculum committee voted to pay over $500,000 for restorative practices training for teachers and administrators at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The research-based training will teach educators how to support, strengthen, build and sustain relationships with their students of various backgrounds.

Sometimes it is necessary for us to recognize implicit bias and what implicit bias means. It means that we all come to the table with our own experiences, our own lenses, and our own way of looking at things. Jennifer Haneline, District 2 representative for Monroe City School Board

Teachers will engage in a lesson-based curriculum that requires them to lead discussions in social and emotional, diversity, racial inequality, cultural differences and student trauma. The program includes a 90-day training over a two-year period from June 24, 2022, to June 30, 2024.