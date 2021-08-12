Monroe City School Board announces their Covid-19 Guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year.

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) Students in the Monroe City School district will start school on August 16th. The Monroe City School board has recently announced their COVID-19 guidelines for this school year.

The Monroe City school board has come to an agreement on how to protect their students from COVID-19 this year. The school boards guidelines for this year include students wearing mask until September 1st, students that have COVID-19 symptoms must provide a negative COVID-19 test without a fever within 24 hours before returning to school, students who test positive must quarantine for 10 days before they return to school, and that people that are masked within three feet aren’t considered exposed.

Monroe parents say that no matter what the guidelines are they are still concerned for their children’s health. Parent Austin Davis says he isn’t excited about his child being physically back in school.

“I’m really not too comfortable with it right now, especially letting them leave home. You’re pretty much safe at home right now.”

Parent Ashely Owens says her children have health issues, and she doesn’t think the timing is right for students to return to school.

“For me I have two kids that’s sick. One is dealing with lung issues, and I just feel like as of right now it wouldn’t be a good time to go back.”

The superintendent couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time, but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online.